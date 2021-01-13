The other day I wrote a post about the top 5 winter skiing destinations here in Michigan. This time around, I'm writing a post on the best Michigan winter family vacations.

All of these friendly destinations are here in beautiful Michigan. We talk about them primarily as a summer vacation destination, but have you ever visited Frankenmuth or Traverse City during the winter months? It's so worth it!

According to familydestinationsguide.com, frozen waterfalls, horse drawn sleigh rides and wintery walks through snow covered forests are just a couple of the fun things to do in Michigan in the winter.

Let's check out the best Michigan winter family vacations:

1. Frankenmuth. Love this place. Frankenmuth is so pretty in the winter. They feature German architecture, annual festivals, a covered bridge and lots of dining and shopping. Enjoy a traditional family feast at one of the city's famous German noodle and chicken dinner restaurants.

2. Traverse City. I've been there so many times in the summer and remember going there one winter some time ago and really enjoyed myself. They feature holiday festivities that include light parades, and carriage rides. The snow covered trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes is a lot of fun for the whole family.

3. Grand Rapids. What a great destination for a family winter vacation. The city offers culture, attractions and winter time fun for families, couples and groups. They have local craft breweries, cross country skiing in Millennium Park and so much more.

4. Mackinac Island. This is one of my dream vacation destinations. To be able to vacation on Mackinac Island in the winter would be great. From horse drawn carriage rides to bonfires, sledding, snow golf and more. The island makes a romantic getaway or family friendly winter vacation. I want to know more about snow golf!

5. Munising. Located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Munising's nickname is the snowmobile capital of the Midwest. This is such a popular destination for not only snowmobiles, but for fishing, sledding and ice climbing at Miner's Falls.

Would you like to take a look at a few more winter destinations here in Michigan? Take a look and enjoy at familydestinationsguide.com.