Best Upper Peninsula Michigan Snowmobiling Trails

Snow transforms Michigan into a winter playground and people just love it. Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and ice fishing are all on the list of winter activities here in beautiful Michigan.

Let's add another fun winter activity to our list, Snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula. Talk about an unforgettable experience that will have you coming back again and again.

According to freshwatervacationrentals.com, a network of over 3,000 maintained snowmobile trails in the UP fuels this unique and engaging activity.

Let's take a look at the best Upper Peninsula Michigan Snowmobiling Trail Networks:

1. Marquette. The six well groomed trails feature some of the best snowfall for Upper Peninsula Michigan snowmobiling. There are plenty of places to stop and eat or just take a break.

2. Munising. Over 300 miles of maintained trails give Munising the title of "Snowmobile Capital of the Midwest." Ride along the breathtaking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on your way through several wilderness areas and small towns.

3. Sault Ste. Marie. Home to Michigan's premier snowmobile race, the international 500. This unique UP town, sitting on an island on the St. Mary's River, provides visitors with a wide variety of brewpubs, restaurants, and wineries to relax at before heading out along the 100 miles of backcountry trails.

4. Paradise. A snowmobile trip through Paradise packs plenty of amazing sights along the trails in the area. A visit to Tahquamenon Falls State Park is a must on your excursion. The falls have sections that ice over in the winter, creating a beautiful image set against the backdrop of powder covered pines. (freshwatervacationrentals.com)

