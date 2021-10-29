Many tales and stories about Bigfoot have been shared over the years, but this story which originated from Kalamazoo may be one of the most shocking stories I've ever heard regarding the beast. It involves a woman who grew up in Kalamazoo who encountered Bigfoot multiple times over the course of 10 years. Only identifying herself as Mrs. W., she talks about how had several encounters with Sasquatch, which she believes to be the same one both times although the encounters were 10 years apart. The first encounter was when she was in 2nd grade. Mrs. W. was born in 1963 and described her two accounts to an investigator:

The First Encounter

I was playing at a school playground in Kalamazoo Michigan. I was stopped very abruptly when I physically ran into a Sasquatch. It was huge and towered over me holding a large limb from a pine tree open. He was using his right arm to hold the tree branch. I was not afraid because I did not know as a child that this was an unusual thing. I just thought it was natural to see such a thing in the woods. He stood on two legs. His face had expression. First expression was surprise/anger. His face calmed quickly to a gentle, almost observant glance. To see his face I had to turn my head straight up as if looking at the sky.

She went on to describe his skin as having a tawny reddish hue and his body and face/head covered in a deep chocolate hair/fur.

The Second Encounter

This encounter also took place in Kalamazoo, Michigan. I heard a low guttural growl coming from the side of the house. I heard large heavy stepping, something with great weight was moving slowly along the house to where I was sitting. I sensed it was a large animal. I stood up and walked off the porch and headed down the driveway towards the neighbor's home. I remember I started to sing softly to myself. The growling/knocking/walking noises stopped. Once I had made it down the driveway my friend pulled up in her car. I could see her looking at something on the side of our house. When I opened the car door I looked back at the house and saw a large figure peeking around the corner of the house. I recognized him as the same creature I had seen when I was a child. With that recognition I did not feel afraid. I felt almost relieved.

Mrs. W's recollection of her encounters had enthralled BFRO Investigator Jim Sherman, as he was able to confirm the location of both sightings:

After reading through this report I knew the location of both sightings. I grew up a few miles away from both locations and I spent a great deal of time in woods nearby as a child. I am going to remove the locations from this report because one of the schools is still there and operational and the mother of the witness still resides in the home where the second sighting occurred.

Jim Sherman assisted in the production of Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot Michigan episodes (Bigfoot and Wolverines and Super Yooper).