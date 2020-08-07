Bill Knapp’s All Gone? Not Completely!

There are SO many people who miss Bill Knapp’s Restaurants…it was a favorite place for many Michiganders to take the family. I really liked their meat loaf…others rave about their au gratin potatoes

Bill Knapp’s had locations in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing and other Michigan cities, and even others out of state in Ohio and Indiana. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2002, the company was closed for good on August 20 of that year.

Does all that mean we have to do without Bill Knapp’s?

NO, IT DOESN’T.

They're still here...sort of.

For those who loved Bill Knapp's sweets & baked goods, you can still enjoy some of Knapp’s famous & most popular desserts:

Doughnuts (including holes & dunkers)

Icing-topped breads

Toaster Tops

Various cakes including their white & chocolate Celebration Cakes

I was in contact with some Bill Knapp people and asked where we could find these products…which stores were they in? They told me the following:

Family Fare

Gordon’s Family

Great Giant Supermarket

Harding’s

Horrock’s

Kroger

Meijer

Their online orders are on hold and their outlet shop in Saline is not open – thanks to the pandemic – but they are planning to re-launch, hopefully soon, and with more products available. Keep checking their Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, they are still cranking out baked goods for supermarket purchase.

So for all Bill Knapp’s fans, take heart – they are not completely gone!

