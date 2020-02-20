Brad Paisley is Coming to Michigan in June

Brad Paisley announced details this week regarding his 2020 World Tour. Throughout the year, the tour will be taking Brad to Europe and across North America including a stop in the great state of Michigan. According to Brad Paisley's official website, Brad will performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Thursday, June 4th. Tickets for the show aren't on sale yet and according to the DTE website, there isn't an official 'on sale' date, yet. (As of Thursday, February 20th, 2020). Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett are scheduled to appear as the opening acts for Brad Paisley's show at DTE. Click here to find out more about the show.

According to Brad's website, a portion of all ticket sales from his 2020 World Tour will go to The Store – which is "the nonprofit free-referral based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville, Tennessee". You can find out more about The Store, by clicking here.