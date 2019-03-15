Bronco Playoff Game Tonight Postponed; Colorado Can’t Get Here

Proving once again that "no good deed goes unpunished", tonight's Western Michigan University Bronco hockey NCHC playoff game has been postponed. Colorado College can't get to Kalamazoo.

A late season winter storm in Colorado has made flying out next to impossible. It's also the first delay in the short history of the NCHC. The plan is to start the series on Saturday, (March 16th), with the caveat "weather permitting." Should the series go all three games in the best of three between sixth-seeded Colorado College and third-seeded WMU, the third game would be Monday night at Lawson Ice Arena. All three game times are 7:05 PM

The NCHC and Colorado College worked extensively to coordinate alternative travel plans to get the Tigers to Kalamazoo with impending bad weather in the forecast. For multiple reasons, various travel plans for CC have not gone according to schedule. All three parties (CC, NCHC and WMU) continue to be in communication throughout the process. - NCHC releason via WMUBroncos.com

"Unfortunately, weather has been an issue for NCHC team travel throughout the season and continued this week with the severe weather that hit Colorado on Wednesday. In the interest of keeping competitive fairness between the teams, as well as looking out for the student-athletes' well-being, the decision was made to delay the series." NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said.

The reason for the "no good deed goes unpunished" is that Bronco coach Andy Murray along with an anonymous donor bought out all the student tickets and passed them out free. Game one tickets should be honored on Saturday night.