Bronson Seeks Donations of Equipment and Supplies 

Due to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies nationwide, Bronson Healthcare is turning to the community for donations of specific new or unused items, as well as home-sewn face masks. Starting Monday, March 23, Bronson will begin collecting items at five sites in the region. These donations will add to the inventory Bronson has already built up as part of its preparedness efforts to protect staff as they care for patients with COVID-19 over the coming weeks.

New and unused items that Bronson will accept include:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

Additionally, Bronson is accepting home-sewn face masks. These will be used by staff in appropriate areas to help protect staff and conserve the supply of PPE. Recommendations for materials and patterns are available at bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19.

Bronson is also accepting specialized medical equipment items, including: PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs, and viral testing kits.

All donations must be dropped off in-person. Items that list expiration dates must be unexpired. It is essential that nobody involved in the creation, distribution or delivery of new/unused materials or homemade masks have any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have recently been exposed to anyone experiencing these symptoms or who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Bronson is not able to accept the following items: medication, blankets, toys, clothing or other medical supplies.

Bronson will be collecting the acceptable new/unused items from businesses, organizations and community members at the following five locations Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare®, 6220 W. Main St.

Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.

Battle Creek: Bronson Urology Specialists, 4441 Capital Avenue Southwest

Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway

South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway

Anyone with questions or needing additional information, please contact Josh Fitzgibbon, Community Activities Branch Director, at fitzgibj@bronsonhg.org.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made to the Bronson Health Foundation online at bronsonhealthfoundation.com or by mail to: Bronson Health Foundation, 301 John Street, Box C,

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

For more information about COVID-19, visit bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19.