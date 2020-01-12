Brooke Lodge Is For Sale At A Bargain Price

The former country estate of Dr. William Upjohn is currently on the market at a surprisingly low price. The estate is situated just north of Augusta on 42nd Street on 82 wooded acres that has two brooks, crossing the property. The asking price is $1,999,500.

In 1895, Dr. Upjohn originally purchased 40-acres as a dairy farm to be used as a family vacation retreat. After his death, the Upjohn Company purchased the property to act as a conference center for employees and guests.

The Brooke Lodge Cannabis Company purchased the property from Michigan State University in 2018 for $950,000 with hopes of establishing a medical marijuana facility, but voters put an end to that when brought to vote in the November 2018 election. Voters decided against allowing recreational pot businesses because of the concern over the quality of life and crime rates.

The property includes 16 buildings built between the 1900’s and 1980’s. There are 8 cottages with combined 48 guestrooms, a conference hall, dining hall and a back-up generator for the entire campus. The buildings total 66,603 square feet. The estate is enclosed by a lovely field stone wall that runs the length of the property.

The Caldwell Banker website estimates the monthly mortgage payment at $7,822 per month, which includes the yearly taxes at $6,333.

If you desire dwelling in a beautiful county estate, here’s your chance, complete with a rich history.