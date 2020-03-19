Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office Helps During Pandemic

On Tuesday, March 18, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued executive order 2020-14, which extended the property tax foreclosure deadline to May 29 or 30 days after the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-4 is terminated, or whichever comes first.

“The health and safety of the residents of Calhoun County is a top priority, which is why I drafted a letter — along with Durk Dunham, Director of the Emergency Management Division, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office — to the State of Michigan requesting the governor extend the tax foreclosure deadline,” said Calhoun County Treasurer Brian Wensauer. “I’m pleased the governor heeded our advice, and the advice of county treasurers across the state, and extended the deadline to give families more time to get caught up on their back taxes and to ensure no one loses their home during this health crisis.”

The Calhoun County Treasurer’s office remains closed to the public. However, Treasurer’s Office staff will be processing credit card, USPS mail and payments deposited in a drop box located in our parking lot. The drop box should be installed in the next two weeks.

Tax statements are in the process of being mailed with payoff dates of March, April and May for taxes due in 2019 and prior. If you are paying by credit card, log into www.GovPayNow.com or call 1-888-604-7888. You will need to provide GovPay the PLC code 1898 for Delinquent Real Property Taxes, your Parcel number and amount to be paid.

“I want to thank my team for their dedicated service over the past few days and for their commitment to helping the residents of Calhoun County,” Wensauer said.