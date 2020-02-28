Canadian Police Officer Demonstrates Motorcycle Awareness Using Pen

The unusually warm winter we've experienced here in Southwest Michigan has given some motorcyclists opportunities to get out and enjoy the roads. Soon, the spring thaw and higher temperatures will invite more and more bikers to suit up and head out. We've all heard the slogans and read the bumper stickers about watching out for motorcyclists and sharing the road, but video created by Canadian police illustrates how much more aware we need to be while driving. He made his point simply. He hid a motorcycle behind a pen.

This is a strong reminder to remain vigilant when on the road. Put your phone down, check all blind spots, and listen for the sound of motorcycles around you. As for riders, be extra cautious. Wear your gear. Remember to dress for the slide, not the ride. Lets all be safe out there.