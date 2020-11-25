One of the worst things you can do when it comes to your own vehicle, is leaving it sit in the garage, on the street or in the parking lot for an extended period of time.

It's very important to keep the car running on a regular basis.

According to USA Today, the pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home, while many have lost their jobs and still others are trying to stay safe by not hitting the road.

According to Consumers Reports, a car parked for extended periods risks the battery losing charge, tires gaining flat spots, belts and wipers drying out, and critters building a home in your engine compartment.

That happened to me last year, birds decided to build a nest inside of my engine block. I'm sure they did it because they wanted to stay nice and warm during the winter months.

Here are several car maintenance tips during COVID-19:

1. Take a Sunday or any day drive. Driving your vehicle at least once a week for 20 minutes or more keep the battery charged.

2. Check your tires. When your tires are cold for extended periods of time, they can become deflated. Check their inflation to make sure they're properly pressurized.

3. Look for pests. Pests can cause real trouble for vehicles in long term storage. If your car has been parked for more than a few weeks, pop the hood and take a look for any evidence of wires or belts have been chewed on.

4. Visit a repair shop. You should be able to visit safely with a mask and adequate social distancing. Ask technicians to disinfect the car while you watch. (USA Today)