Casey Kasem’s Auction Stuff Goes Back To His Detroit Days And Is Amazing

If I told you Casey Kasem's property was being auctioned off on March 17th, you might not think it's a big deal, but then you start looking through the catalog of things up for sale, and you can't help but go "wow".

The first thing that you realize when you look through the items up for auction is how varied a career Kasem had. He was a radio actor in the early 1950's when The Lone Ranger was produced in Detroit. Then he was a disc jockey in Detroit's Golden Age of radio, before heading to bigger things, like American Top 40 on the radio, a daily television music program 'Shebang' that was like American Bandstand, and why wouldn't it be since Dick Clark produced it. But you can't stop there, because Kasem was the voice of Shaggy on all the Scooby-Doo shows.

And Kasem was married to Jean Kasem, who played Loretta Tortelli (Carla's ex-husband wife), first on Cheers, then on its own spin-off, The Tortellis and was in Ghostbusters..

This property auction has both Casey's accumulated memorabilia and Jean's. Plus furniture from their estate. It truly is fascinating. The prices are not staggering. And it's not just memorabilia. There's Jean Kasem's dresses. There's antique furniture, there's all sorts of tchotskis. This is stuff of the Beverly Hills rich and famous.

But since Kasem grew up in Detroit, there's some local memories too, like his lettermen's sweater from Detroit's Northwestern High School. Casey also went to Wayne State while he was on The Lone Ranger.

Being from Detroit, he had Tigers stuff including Al Kaline and Alan Trammel momentos. The list goes on.

You may not buy anything, but it's fascinating nonetheless. Checks from three of the Beatles. Something from Oprah Winfrey. It's like Antiques Roadshow, but this stuff is for sale. Kasem was a son of Lebanese-American immigrants who rose to fame and fortune, and here's a chance to peek into some of the lives and items of the fabulously wealthy.

