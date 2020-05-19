Celebrate Memorial Day With Your Kids

Let's face it, Memorial Day is an important holiday for our country. And since there will be no parades this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we thought it would be nice to help your kids honor the day.

Here are several patriotic ways to celebrate Memorial Day with kids:

1. Do your kids really know what Memorial Day is all about? For example: In 1971, President Richard Nixon declared the last Monday of May as a federal holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in any branch of the armed forces in all wars.

2. Make patriotic crafts to decorate your home. Have your children help you decorate your front door with a Stately Striped Wreath made of tulle and sparkling garland.

3. Read books about the holiday together. Kids can better understand its meaning by reading stories. One really good book is titled The Wall. It's about a young boy and his father who travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to find Grandpa's name.

4. Okay, this next one is my favorite for you and the kids. Make an Americana themed dessert with help from your kids. Assemble a batch of Sweet & Salty Sparklers by covering pretzel rods with white chocolate and red and blue sprinkles and M&Ms, layer red and blue gelatin with whipped cream for a Star Spangled Parfait. YUMMY!

5. Another thing you can do with your kids is to visit a war memorial or veteran's cemetery in your town.

There are more ideas to choose from at parents.com. Take a look and enjoy Memorial Day with your children.