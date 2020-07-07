Chair, Vice Chair Elections In Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners elected Tracy Hall to serve as board chair and Michael Seals as vice-chair following Julie Rogers’ resignation as board chair. Rogers, who stepped down to allow for leadership succession, will continue serving as a Kalamazoo County Commissioner representing the residents of Kalamazoo County’s fifth district.

“I am humbled to have the support of my colleagues as Kalamazoo County’s newly elected board chair,” Hall said. “As Kalamazoo County Board Chair, I pledge to continue to put the residents of Kalamazoo County first and guiding the Board of Commissioners through whatever decisions lie ahead as our county and state continue battling a global health pandemic.”

Hall has served as vice-chair since 2019 and was first elected to the county board in 2016. Seals is serving his fifth term on the county board.

“I want to thank my fellow commissioners for electing me to serve as vice-chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners,” Seals said. “I look forward to continuing my work to ensure every county government employee is treated fairly and with respect and to see continued progress on the county’s new Justice Facility.”

Hall’s and Seals’ terms as chair and vice-chair, respectively, expire at the end of the year.