Charitable Union is Collecting Winter Gear Donations

Remember waking up on a sunny day in the middle of the winter right after a fresh snow? Getting your brothers or sisters together with the kids in the neighborhood to go sledding and build forts all day; and having a blast? Now imagine if you didn't have a winter coat. How could you have that same level of fun without protection from Michigan’s brutal winter? Charitable Union Executive Director Teresa Allen says this is a reality for many children in our community.

Charitable Union is holding its winter coat collection drive now. They're asking you to help by looking in your closets and donating those gently used coats that you no longer use. Bring them to Charitable Union, 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek, MI. Or you help financially, make a donation by mail or by going to their website. Allen says "You'll be passing on the warmth of our community."

Allen says the organization has been able to give out 2,700 coats to people in need along with numerous hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves all free of charge! However, they expect the need to be even larger this year with the sharp rise in unemployment due to the outbreak of COVID-19. They ask you to help ensure that no one has to be turned away this year due to a lack of inventory.

Coats can be dropped off at the donation center located at 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek, MI, Monday-Thursday 1-5pm or at any of these other locations within Battle Creek:

Kellogg Community Credit Union - 41 2nd St, Battle Creek, MI 49014, 1425 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017, 2925 W Dickman Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49037, 6427 B Dr N, Battle Creek, MI 49014

- 41 2nd St, Battle Creek, MI 49014, 1425 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017, 2925 W Dickman Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49037, 6427 B Dr N, Battle Creek, MI 49014 Integrated Health Partners - 77 Michigan Ave STE 200, Battle Creek, MI 49017

- 77 Michigan Ave STE 200, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Grand Trunk Employee Credit Union - 1275 N Raymond Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49014

The Charitable Union is located at 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek MI 49017. The Charitable Union’s Free Store is open Monday-Wednesday 9 AM – 4 PM every week. It is also open on the 2nd Saturday of the month from 9 AM – 1 PM. People needing assistance should bring their Bridge, WIC, or Medicaid card with them, along with a photo id showing their residence in Calhoun County. For more information, please call: 269-964-7234 or visit our website: www.charitableunion.org.

Donations may be given Monday-Thursday 1 - 5 PM. Due to Covid all donations are “touchless” meaning we cannot touch them until they have been held in a storage POD for 72-hours.

The Charitable Union provides FREE OF CHARGE clothing, personal care, baby formula, steel-toed shoes, and household items to Calhoun County residents living with Bridge, Medicaid, and WIC cards. The Charitable Union serves seniors, adults, the homeless, and children at our store, located at 85 Calhoun St., Battle Creek, MI 49017, and via events such as our Back-to-School and Winter Coat distributions throughout the county.

