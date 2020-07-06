Charlie Daniels has died. The Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the Charlie Daniels Band died on Monday morning (July 6) at the age of 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

News of Daniels' death came by way of his publicist. The country legend died at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., after suffering a stroke. Daniels has a history of heart problems, and in 2013 needed a pacemaker to regulate his heart.

"The Devil Went Down to Georgia" was the Charlie Daniels Band's most well-known song, although "Long Haired Country Boy" and "The Legend of Wooley Swamp" were also well-known. The band had three Top 10 hits on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100, including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" at No. 1 in 1979. Daniels notched the same number on the Hot Country Songs chart as well, with "Simple Man" and "Drinkin' My Baby Good-Bye" among his other Top 10 hits.

In recent years he's remained active with albums — Beau Weevils - Songs in the Key of E came out in 2018, and a tour with the Marshal Tucker Band was planned for 2020, before all tours were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Daniels also remained vigilant on Twitter, defending American military and police, as well as speaking up for pro-life causes. Each day he'd begin with a series of tweets that became familiar to his followers. He'd also share a morning prayer and then close the day by letting fans know he was signing off.

Daniels became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The North Carolina native is survived by wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels, Jr.

Funeral details have not yet been made public.

