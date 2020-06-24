Charlotte’s Short-Lived Automobile Company, 1904-1907

From 1904 to 1907, Charlotte was crankin’ out cars.

John L. Dolson and his sons Elmore and Elton owned and operated the Dolson Automobile Company that offered up a variety of cars to choose from. They began as wagon & horse-drawn carriage manufacturers in the late 1800s and tried their hand at making an automobile in 1902. Their attempt succeeded, and soon a 5-passenger vehicle emerged and sold for $1,450.

Soon, other vehicles followed. Model B, Model C, Model D, Model E…..and the Model F Roadster – referred to as the “Cannonball” or the “Mile-a-Minute” car - had seven seats and sold for $3,250.

The Dolsons had a total output of 700 vehicles, their final new one being the Model H in 1907 – fully equipped at only $2,500.

The "Durable Dolsons" finally came to an end in 1907 when financial troubles set in. After the Dolsons bought the St. Anne Kerosene Motor Company, they realized they bit off more than they could chew and the company was forced to file bankruptcy. The following year, the business was sold while they had 25 automobiles in production.

Take a look at the gallery below of some Dolson photos!

