Chicago’s Air and Water Show Is This Weekend At The Lakefront

A lot of people have their fingers crossed because the weather forecast is iffy for this weekend, for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan on the city's lakefront.

Unless the weather is just horrible, expect big crowds, but here's what you need to know: The shows are set for Saturday and Sunday 10am to 2pm (Central Time) Admission is free. The main viewing area is at the North Avenue Beach but the area from Oak Street Beach to Fullerton Beach and really just anywhere north of downtown along the Lakefront is perfect for looking up. And if you're a veteran of air shows, what sets this one apart is that you can plant yourself on the beach and enjoy this sky spectacular.

Headlining the show this year are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Organizers also say "For the first time, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights will be presented in the same Air and Water Show; a rare event for any air show. The U.S. Navy has provided an additional F-35C Legacy II to its Legacy Flight to incorporate a "Missing Man" dedication to Rudy Malnati Jr."

In all, there will be some twenty or so acts over the two days.

The City recommends using public transportation. "Extended routes and additional buses and trains will be added to the Chicago Transit Authority’s schedule to accommodate the expected 2 million event spectators." Adding to that, "spectators who wish to avoid street traffic altogether can reach the Air and Water Show on Red Line trains from subway stations at Chicago/State or Clark/Division, which are within walking distance of the beach.

