Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story.

Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.

But this new sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas, is the first featuring the original film’s star, Peter Billingsley back in the role that made him famous. It’s coming to HBO Max this holiday season, and the first teaser for the movie is here — which includes a brief sneak peak at Billingsley back as the now-adult Ralphie. Take a look below:

In addition to Billingsley, A Christmas Story Christmas also includes appearances from Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward from the original film’s cast. (Darren McGavin, who played the Old Man in A Christmas Story, died in 2006.) When the project was first announced, here’s how it was described:

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved Holiday classic.

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts on HBO Max on November 17. If you can’t wait to watch it, you can currently stream the original Christmas Story at HBO Max.

