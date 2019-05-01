City of Battle Creek Highlights Bike Month Activities

May is National Bike Month and the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to share a calendar full of events to promote and encourage biking in May and beyond.

The city has Bicycle Friendly Community silver status from the League of American Bicyclists. Battle Creek first earned bronze status in 2014. The committee and city team continue work to improve our bike amenities. There are just 12 Bicycle Friendly Communities in Michigan – four silver, and eight bronze.

The following Bike Month activities welcome everyone — all bicycle types, all skill levels, and all ages – and the committee highly encourages all riders to wear properly-fitting helmets . All activities will take place in rain, shine or snow.

Sunday, May 5 is the Fort Custer Stampede Race , an event from the Southwest Michigan Mountain Biking Association. Categories are Elite, Expert, Sport, Beginner, and Kids. Races begin starting at 10 a.m. in the Fort Custer Recreation Area in Augusta. See swmmba.com for more information.

For details on joining in on May 8 or participating at other times, contact your child’s school.

Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 17 , with two organized rides starting at 7:30 a.m. The South Route starts at Culver’s on Beckley Road, and the North Route starts at the entrance to Bailey Park. Both routes end downtown at Mike’s Team Active Bikes. If you ride to work this week, post a selfie – created safely – and your mileage to social media! Tag the city on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and use the hashtag #BiketoWork2019

