Exploring the Abandoned 1840s Cliff Mine, Keweenaw Peninsula

In the Keweenaw Peninsula in the U.P. is the abandoned Cliff Mine. The town was created in 1844, centering itself around the mine. This mine was one of the most productive in the Upper Peninsula, producing over 40 million pounds of copper thanks to its 840 miners.

The mine was operated by the Pittsburgh & Boston Mining Company from 1845-1870, followed by the Cliff Copper Company until-1878.

A post office was established in the early 1870s, and by that time, Cliff had a population of well over 400. Once the productivity – and copper – slowed down, the post office shut down, the mine closed, and the town was abandoned.

To get an idea where the town of Cliff once stood, it was around the base of the cliff of the mine.

Somewhere in the woods near the old town location are said to be three old cemeteries: a town cemetery, and two others within the woods. If you find the town cemetery, keep walking on the trail and you're supposed to come across the other two. I have not tried this yet, but I plan to.

Remember, any deserted/abandoned place has its dangers. This mine does have a lot where you can park and explore, but still always take precautions and have someone with you if you go.

If you wanna take a roadtrip there, Cliff was located off US-41/M-26, a few miles south of Phoenix on Cliff Drive. Take a look at some great photos below of the mine from well over 100 years ago, as well as the current ruins!