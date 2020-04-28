Coldwater Care Facility Shares Adorable Duckling Video

We all need a little sweetness in our lives right now. A break from all the numbers and all the politics, all the anger, online arguments and just get down to what we know bonds us all together: staring doughy eyed at baby animals. Today the Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility & Rehabilitation Center in Coldwater, MI is taking care of that for us, as over the weekend they shared an absolutely precious video of a mother duck and her ducklings doing something off the wall cute.

As they posted on their Facebook, this is a regular yearly happening near their building, so the staff decided to do something special for them: "Every year we have ducks that nest in our courtyards. The mommas have learned where they need to go to get out so we are able to walk them through the building." Prepare yourself for the cuteness overload of the month.