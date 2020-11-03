Companies Hiring for the Online Holiday Rush

Who's looking for a seasonal part time job during the holiday rush?

According to aarp.org, hundreds of thousands of seasonal staff are needed to pick, pack and deliver purchases.

The 2020 holiday season is going to be a little bit different from any before, and that means companies are changing what they look for as they hire seasonal workers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, companies are expecting large spikes in online shopping for gifts, and they are hiring thousands of workers now to help get those orders to your doorsteps. (aarp.org)

Here are several companies hiring part time workers:

1. Walmart. This company is hiring 20,000 seasonal employees to work in its fulfillment centers across the country. Wages range from $15.75 to $23.75 per hour. Many of these positions could convert to regular employment after the holidays have ended.

2. Target. This company plans to double the number of workers at each store who handle curbside pickup, for customers who prefer to get their orders in person without going into the store. Target offers a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour and an employee discount.

3. FedEx. This delivery company has said it anticipates hiring 70,000 additional workers to help it manage its peak season this year.

4. Macy's. This iconic department store is hiring more than 25,000 part time and full time workers to help staff its fulfillment centers for online orders through Macy's mobile app this holiday season.

5. UPS. This company is hiring more than 100,000 additional workers to help with the increase in packages it expects through the rest of the year. UPS is primarily looking for people to work as package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. (aarp.org)