Could Michiganders be Required to Carry Vaccine Passports?

Fuse

How do you feel about carrying around a vaccine passport here in Michigan just to use to get into local businesses?  This passport will show proof that you've been vaccinated from getting COVID-19.

According to WILX:

Tech companies are racing to build apps to create a digital vaccine passport in the future.  Some airlines, stadiums or even universities could require proof of vaccination.

Get our free mobile app

Instead of using vaccine passports to enter buildings, go to concerts, board airplanes, or whatever, what happened to completely trusting people with what they tell you?

That right there is a problem, you can't trust what people tell you these days.  If you can't even go to the grocery store without worrying if someone is going in the wrong direction down a grocery isle, or simply not wearing their masks, then I would say that maybe a vaccine passport is the way to go.

WILX makes a good point:

"If you do require that, then certainly you don't have as many restrictions to follow.  The other advantage of that, I think it provides some incentive for people to get vaccinated when they start finding out that the private sector businesses may start requiring it, but it will also no doubt result in the political pushback," said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

It would be nice if everyone just got vaccinated in the first place so we're not required to carry around a vaccine passport everywhere we go.

WILX also adds:

There's an effort in the Michigan legislature to prohibit local governments from requiring them, but what about privately owned businesses?

Not sure if local businesses are considering this or not, but we do know now that this is an ongoing discussion.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top