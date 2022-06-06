Could Swim Up Bars in Michigan be Allowed This Summer?
Are you familiar with swim-up bars? I'm familiar with swim-up bars, I just haven't seen one or been to one just quite yet.
Basically it's a bar set up in a swimming pool area, complete with drinks and a hard working bartender.
According to mlive.com:
If the bills were signed into law. Michigan would become the 25th state in the country to permit swim-up bars.
Did you know that the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is among the tourist destinations that supports the plan? Personally speaking, I have nothing to do with this plan and I support it 100 percent!
Picture this, you're swimming in a beautiful pool somewhere and then all of a sudden you have a craving for a cocktail.
In most cases you would have to get out of the pool, dry yourself off, take a shower, get dressed, and then go to the hotel bar and lounge to get a delicious beverage.
That's way too much work. With a swim-up bar, all you have to do is swim a little and then head over to the swim-up bar and order yourself a drink. What's not to like about that?
I think swim-up bars should be allowed in Michigan this summer. We're always ready to try something new.
Here's what mlive.com has to say:
“Safely accommodating swim-up bars will add to our economy and fill a void in our tourism industry that currently drives people to hotels and attractions in other states,” Wakeman said in a prepared statement. “There is a lot of potential for resorts in Michigan to offer swim-up bars in a safe, controlled environment.”
First and foremost, we have to get the right people to sign off on this whole thing so we can have a little extra fun this summer!