COVID-19 Vaccines Almost Ready

According to USA Today, when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, it will be in short supply and rationed by the federal government.

The National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has outlined a plan for fair distribution that's being used as a framework by the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which soon will make the final decision on when certain groups of Americans will have access to the vaccine. (USA Today)

Hopefully this process will start very soon. The first COVID-19 vaccine is most likely to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration within the next month.

Distribution should start in no more than 24 hours to every state in the union. A second vaccine could be authorized two weeks later. Enough vaccine for 20 million people is expected to be available in December, with more coming in 2021. (USA Today)

A plan from the National Academy of Medicine places those at highest risk from the virus at the top of the list. Generally speaking, this will be done in 4 phases.

Phase 1a. Front line health workers, ambulance drivers, cleaner and first responders.

Phase 1b. Those with underlying conditions that put them at significant higher risk.

Phase 2. All people over 65. Critical workers in high risk situations. Teachers, child care workers.

If you would like more information on all 4 phases, please get the information right here at USA Today.