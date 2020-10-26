COVID Outbreak At Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun County Joint Operations Center is reporting an outbreak in Calhoun County Jail. According to a Monday release, 24 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified among inmates. Two employees have tested positive as well. Fortunately, the outbreak has been identified in a specific area of the jail that houses ICE detainees and the majority of the individuals are asymptomatic. Two people are housed in the medical unit with mild symptoms.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is working closely with the jail administration and medical staff on investigating this outbreak. According to current protocols, all positive cases are isolated in a separate housing unit and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days, even if they tested negative.

The jail also has strict cleaning protocols that are ongoing during the pandemic, including cleaning throughout the day of all surfaces, chairs, doorknobs, etc. If a positive COVID-19 case is identified, the cell and housing unit are cleaned thoroughly, linens are cleaned using dissolvable bags, and mattresses are completely sanitized. The jail follows cleaning protocols recommended for congregate housing by the CDC, as well as all federal, state, and local guidance for mitigating the spread of Covid within facilities.

For those looking for more information, The Calhoun County Joint Information Center is holding a briefing at 1 PM on Wednesday, on the City of Battle Creek Facebook Page.