Covid Testing In The U.P.

The Michigan State Police will be lending a hand during COVID testing in the Upper Peninsula. According to a release from State Police, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments, officers will be aiding with drive-thru, COVID-19 testing, this week. The Michigan National Guard, who has more than 25 trained testing teams ready to assist, will be chipping in as well. Testing will be conducted in Delta, Iron, Mackinac, Luce, Menominee and Dickinson counties.