Crews to Polish Off Work At Capital and Michigan in Battle Creek

With a lot of people staying home, it's not a bad time to do downtown construction projects in Battle Creek. You might want to avoid the intersection of Capital Avenue and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday, May 5th. The city says J. Ranck Electric will begin the final phase of work on the traffic signal replacement project there.

It's the final phase of the traffic signal project as the contractor begins finishing the sidewalk work, which will include the brick paving being replaced.

During this work, lane shifts are expected to allow room for equipment. This work is scheduled to be complete by end of day on Friday, May 8, weather permitting.

Additionally, pedestrians should be advised that the sidewalks at the intersection will be closed for the duration of this work. A detour will be provided for pedestrians.

Motorists should anticipate possible traffic delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.