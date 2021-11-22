Death Bed Confession Leads to New Jimmy Hoffa Search in New Jersey

The FBI conducted a new search in New Jersey following a death bed confession.

Late last week, the New York Times broke the news of the FBI searching a New Jersey landfill related to the disappearance of the one-time head of the Teamster's Union. Jimmy Hoffa vanished on July 30, 1975, from Detroit, Michigan.

To date, he has never been found. Jimmy Hoffa was declared legally dead in 1982.

The recent search by FBI investigators took place on October 25 and 26 at a New Jersey landfill under the Pulaski Skyway bridge. FBI personal from both Newark and Detroit FBI field offices completed a site survey, according to CNN. Data collected from the survey is now being analyzed by investigators.

While many details have not been released it is known that the FBI used ground-penetrating radar equipment to conduct the two-day survey. While records for the warrant were sealed it is known that investigators were in search of a 55-gallon steel drum that Jimmy Hoffa was allegedly buried in at the time of his disappearance.

The latest search effort appears to be tied to interviews given by a man named Frank Cappola. He says his father, Paul Cappola, explained how he buried Hoffa's remains in a barrel in Jersey City in 1975. Both Cappolas are deceased.

July 30, 1975 Disappearance

Two weeks before Hoffa's disappearance, federal investigators discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars had been stolen from the Teamsters' largest pension fund.

Attention immediately turned to Mafia bosses Anthony Giacalone (a.k.a. Tony Jack) and Anthony Provenzano (a.k.a. Tony Pro), who reportedly met with Hoffa the day of his disappearance.

While there were plenty of suspects and motives, hard evidence was scarce. Jimmy Hoffa vanished on July 30, 1975, and has never been found. He was declared legally dead in 1982. His son, James P. Hoffa, now presides over the Teamsters.

