MICHIGAN GHOST TOWN: Deerfield Center, Livingston County

What's left of Deerfield Center (also spelled as “Centre”) can be found dead center of Livingston County's Deerfield Township.

A post office was established and given the name 'Madison' sometime during the 1860s-1870s. It shows up on some maps and atlases at the same location as Deerfield Center. Why named 'Madison'? It's believed it was named after former president James Madison (1809-1817).

The first house here was built in 1842 by Calvin Leonard. Afterward, a few more settlers arrived; there wasn't a big rush for businessmen to move to Deerfield Center, as there was no railroad going through to bring travelers and customers. Even so, at one time Deerfield Center had a blacksmith, church, general store, grocer, post office, schoolhouse, and townhouse.....and a population of 50. Now there is just a church, township hall, and a smattering of homes remaining.

In the 2000s, Deerfield Center does not show up on maps, and has no businesses; just a handful of homes, a church, and a couple of old buildings.

Take a look at a few photos below...