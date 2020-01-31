VINTAGE VIDEO: West Michigan TV Host Takes DeLorean for a Test Drive in 1982

Before the Back to the Future movies helped usher the DeLorean into permanent iconic status in American pop culture, the car had less than stellar success and poor reviews.

The car was first produced in January of 1981 with its unique design including gull-winged doors, a rear-mounted engine, and a stainless steel frame. But it quickly was panned for lack of power and performance and was accused of not matching the expectations created by its looks and price tag. Only 9,000 DeLoreans were made before production halted in December 1982, just less than two years later.

In February of 1982, the television station now known as WOOD-TV 8 (at the time WOTV) aired a feature video for their series "On The Road Michigan" with Dick Evans. In the video, Evans took a spin in a DeLorean. The vintage report also shows the car for sale at Capital Cadillac in Lansing. It had a lofty cost of $26,500 and boasted electric windows, a fairly new feature at the time.

Dick Evans “On The Michigan Road” reports on WOOD-TV took him all over the state for twenty years between 1971 and 1991. CLICK HERE for an archive on WOOD-TV's website showcasing some of the "On The Michigan Road" features.