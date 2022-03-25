Detroit Red Wings Fans Rejoice! “The Brawl” Turns 25 Years Old

It's a broken record to say that this is one of the most memorable hockey fights of all time. Not just to Detroit Red Wings fans but anyone who loves and knows the game of hockey. And it's that time of year again to get your YouTube ready (which I have already done for you at a link below) and soak it all in again.

A very special anniversary takes place on Saturday, March 26, 2022. "The Brawl" between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche now happened a quarter of a century ago in 1997 at Joe Louis Arena. Where has the time gone??

Along with four NHL titles to come, Red Wings fans had no idea what was brewing as Detroit met Colorado for the Western Conference Finals in 1996. They lost the series in six games, and the Avalanche went on to win the cup.

But as the Red Wings bowed out in game 6, the groundwork for one of the most infamous brawls in sports was laid when Claude Lemieux slammed Kris Draper into the boards breaking several bones in his face. Justice was served on March 26, 1997. And as we all know, that is a massive understatement...

So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and let's take a trip back in time...

And for some fun, here is a bonus video of former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty talking about "The Brawl" and doing a complete breakdown of the events before, during and after the infamous incident.