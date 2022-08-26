Did you know Michigan Governor Candidate Tudor Dixon Was In A Cocaine-Fueled Movie Filmed in Kalamazoo?

As a millennial, I wish I could go back in time and shake the camera out of my hand when I was in my 20s saying "everyone is going to be doing this social media thing one day, you need to make sure you're representing yourself better" However, thankfully the only embarrassing thing of mine out on the internet are a few bad jokes and terrible drunken selfies from when I was in my early 20s.

But, I bet if you went back to 2009 and told the Tudor Dixon of that time that one day she'd be running for governor, she may have thought twice about agreeing to be in a small film project being shot in Kalamazoo.

While Dixon has several film credits to her name that we're already aware of, one of the most bizarre and arguable inappropriate ones is the role she played in the nearly to impossible find now film, Lexibaby.

According to a review from 2009 posted on mlive from when the film originally premiered, it was a little rough from the start. The movie started late, according to the review:

It might have been a bad sign that the crowd had to wait an hour for the film to begin. It was announced that Petro [the director] was still in post- production, so we sat until the production computer was brought into the theater and plugged into the projector. Then the journey into the melodrama of violence began.

You can find the trailer online, and you see Dixon sitting next to a man who is presumably doing some form of cocaine or illicit drug.

Then her immediately jumping on top of him and removing her shirt.

While the movie has been buried, and it's next to impossible to find outside of this trailer that is remaining on Youtube. But, it is wild to see someone who could possibly be the next governor of our state being in a small film that you'd have to pay most of us a large amount to sit through.