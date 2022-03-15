Dolly Says Thanks But No Thanks To Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She's a Country music super star, loved for decades by fans across the world. She's been singing, recording and entertaining fans since 1967!

This year she was included in the class of 2022 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But, Dolly, ever so humble, said thanks but no thanks. She says she doesn't think she deserves it. Here is what Dolly said.

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Country, country crossover, pop, has carried Dolly to stratospheric heights in the entertainment business. She's won 11-Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, done movies, 9 to 5, one of the best, her latest on Netflix, Heart Strings, and many others.

She has her own amusement park, Dollywood and so much more. She is one of the very few to have received at least one nomination from the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and Emmy Awards. In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

However, Dolly just does feel worthy yet of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

She's quite a woman.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

So, who's nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year? The list includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

The top vote-getters for the Hall will be announced in May and will be inducted later this year.