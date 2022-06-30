In all of the stories told throughout time, wolves are fearsome predators. Whether it is fiction stories, such as Little Red Riding Hood, or a real experience, it is a general consensus that wolves are an animal to stay away from.

With all that information, how do farmers protect their livestock against hungry wolves?

The shocking answer is donkeys?!

In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, some farmers have begun to utilize donkeys as a non-lethal way to protect their cattle.

Cliff Lindberg, a farmer with 400 acres in Ontonagon County, states that ever since the donkeys arrived on his farm, they have managed to protect his livestock from the wolves effectively.

The donkeys were brought over 11 years ago due to federal funding for non-lethal ways to keep livestock and pets safe from all predators, specifically wolves. Lindberg insists that the donkeys are a "maintenance-free animal."

Lindberg told MLive that

"you wouldn't even notice a difference. They don't eat that much. You know, they eat hay and grain, and they have access to salt."

Brett Huntzinger, a specialist in non-lethal predation prevention at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said the farms with donkeys typically have significantly fewer cattle deaths than other farms without donkeys.

"They're a lot more vigilant than cows and even horses at times. So, they're more protective and they will go after coyotes and wolves."

The donkeys will scream or 'bray' at any predators. They may even chase the animal or try to kick at them. Whether it is a wild or domesticated predator, donkeys typically do not like any type of canine.

Who would've thought a donkey would be the way a farm can save their animals?

