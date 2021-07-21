Downtown Kalamazoo Salsa Cook-off 2021 Being Held July 24th

With restaurant week in full effect, the downtown area is gonna be buzzing this weekend as the Downtown Kalamazoo Salsa Cook-off is set to return on July 24th. Many of the cook-offs last year had to be put on hold, but with Covid numbers going down in Kalamazoo, things are finally starting to open up again. The announcement was made through the cities' website, as they gear up for a busy weekend:

The 7th annual Salsa Cook-Off is coming to Downtown Kalamazoo to kickoff Summer Restaurant Week and get your taste buds primed with the taste of summer salsas. It’s your chance to explore Downtown, sampling our best salsa recipes, and vote for your favorite, all while visiting new and familiar shops and restaurants. This event is free and open to the public.

When and Where Is It?

The event is on Saturday, July 24th, and will be held in Downtown Kalamazoo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. along W. Michigan Ave.

What Specials Come With Restaurant Week?

Participating Downtown Kalamazoo restaurants will offer meals at special prices of $10, $25, or $25. Restaurant Week provides the community the opportunity to experience a wide variety of culinary opportunities, all while supporting our local restaurants. The official event is on Jul 23rd, from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

While downtown you can also check out the two newest installments, as Kalamazoo Pickers, a vintage goods shop, and Cairo's Kitchen, the new Egyptian Cuisine restaurant, will both be open for business as well.

