Drive-By Stations of the Cross Pilgrimage in Kalamazoo

For those of you who are feeling at a loss when it comes to Easter festivities amid social-distancing, a driving pilgrimage through The Stations of the Cross is happening today in Kalamazoo. Now through 3:00pm, you can drive along the route and stop at 14 different locations created and hosted by volunteers from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kalamazoo. A complete map of locations can be printed off or downloaded here. The entire route should take approximately an hour and fifteen minutes. Participants are asked to read the organizer's "Travel Notes" for each stop and practice social distancing while moving through the stations. Also, the first stop, St. Mary's Catholic Church, is holding drive-through confessions until noon. For more information on the Drive-By Stations of the Cross, instructions on how to proceeed, and a list of stops, click here.

