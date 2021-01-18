Drugs Seized In Saturday Morning Traffic Stop

A Battle Creek man has been arrested and a warrant is being sought for another, both on drug-related charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports, a 60-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine. A warrant is being sought for another 70-year-old man for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Battle Creek Police officers report that around 3:35 AM on Saturday, they spotted a car without a license plate, traveling near Elm Street and Michigan Avenue. Officers report that they were familiar with the vehicle as it had previously been involved with drug activity. An officer chose to follow the car which stopped at a known drug house. The officer waited for five minutes and then stopped the car later in the 100 block of Green Street.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Inside the vehicle, investigators report that they found a small, plastic baggie with suspected cocaine inside. They also found a crack pipe, near the rear wheel on the driver’s side. More drugs, scales, five needles and scissors were also found inside a fanny pack that had been thrown from the passenger window. The 70-year-old passenger told officers that he had smoked crack cocaine about 30 minutes earlier and that he was having heart problems. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek and then to Bronson Methodist in Kalamazoo. The driver said he was giving the other man a ride home and didn’t know anything about the drugs. Police also seized $856 from the passenger.