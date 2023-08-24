Phone Scammer Impersonates Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

It’s an old scam. The phone rings, you answer it, and a person on the other end of the line claims to be from the local cop shop. They say that you have an outstanding traffic ticket, or perhaps a warrant, and you better take care of it NOW. If you fail to do so, an officer will be pounding on your door within hours.

Another ploy is the bond scam. Someone out of the blue calls you, and may claim to be a bondsman, and they may say that there’s been an error with your loved one’s bail bond. The unfortunate loved one underpaid on the bond, and now they will go to jail unless you fork over money to the person calling, and it must be done right away.

The Latest Scam Involves The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

These merciless phone scammers are busy, at it again. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents that an individual is claiming to be “Lt. Brandon Jenkins, from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office", and is contacting folks, requesting money to resolve outstanding warrants. This is a fraudulent call.

Lucy Blair, Communications Director for Calhoun County, advises,

Sheriff’s Office staff will never contact citizens via phone to collect payment for court charges. If you are contacted by a member of the Sheriff’s Office and have concerns about their legitimacy, you can ask for their badge number, hang up, and call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 269-781-0880 to confirm their identity.

You need not live in Calhoun County to receive this call. The scammer is willing to reach out across county lines. The investigation continues and if you have received such a call, you should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700. Listed below are 8 Tips If You Have Already Paid A Scammer!