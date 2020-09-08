Fatalities Up On Michigan Roadways

Transportation deaths on Michigan roadways are up, compared to last year, but serious injuries are down. According to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, 692 have died total in 2020, 60 more than last year. At the same time, there have been 3300 serious injuries, 396 fewer than this time in 2019. The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reminding residents of Bicycle Safety Enforcement Week, which will run from Wednesday, September 9th through the 15th. During this time, authorities will be paying special attention, and over time has been authorized to keep cyclists safe on the roads.