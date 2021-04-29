FDA to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars

The Food and Drug Administration is making a bold and historic move to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Why would the FDA do this?

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States so plain and simple, they made this decision to reduce disease and to save lives. According to MLive, banning the products would lead an additional 923,000 smokers to quit, including 230,000 African Americans in the first 13 to 17 months after a ban goes into effect.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock:

Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.

How will this be enforced?

Don't worry they won't be going after individuals that smoke or possess menthol cigarettes or cigars. Their focus will be on manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers.

I'm sure it will be a while before something like this goes into effect so I wouldn't run out and buy up all the menthols just yet.

Personally, I don't smoke but I have plenty of friends that do and some of those friends love their menthols so I would have to assume they're not happy with the FDA's decision. Chris Monroe here at the Banana smokes menthol and he says this just might be the jumpstart he needs to quit.