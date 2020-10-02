Fire Prevention Week 2020 Goes Virtual in Battle Creek

The Battle Creek Fire Department this year invites the community to join the team online, for a series of videos that celebrate and educate about Fire Prevention Week.

Typically, fire crews visit our Battle Creek and Lakeview kindergartners to share important fire safety messages, participate in a mid-week greater-community open house, and invite the entire community to one of our fire stations for an open house that caps the week.

This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevents these in-person activities, so we are taking our education and activities online.

Fire Prevention Week is next week, Oct. 4-10, and is the national campaign promoted each year in October by the National Fire Protection Association. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The city’s AccessVision program, Keeping You Informed, will feature Fire Marshal Quincy Jones and a crew from Station 6 on Capital Avenue SW. They share great fire safety information, give a kitchen demonstration, and will take you on a tour of Station 6, which would have been this year’s open house location. Watch at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in October on AccessVision cable channels, as well as the Live 17 tab or on demand anytime at accessvision.tv.

Watch the Battle Creek Fire Department Facebook page (@BCfirefighters) for additional videos demonstrating a firefighter’s gear, and how to stop, drop, and roll. All of the videos also will be available on the City of Battle Creek, Michigan YouTube channel.

Fire Safety

Finally, join a Facebook Live event with Jones, and Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant, at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. They’ll share what’s happening in the BCFD, and take your questions in the comments. Watch for the event on the BCFD Facebook page.

Please join us online this year, and contact our great Fire team with any questions, 269-966-3519.