Four local gang members including two from Flint and one from Mt. Morris have been sentenced to prison after assaulting a 15-year-old boy and carving their local gang's name into his chest.

Get our free mobile app

One member of the 'Bloods' gang was sentenced in federal court in Flint back in May, the other three received their sentences on Tuesday (6/8).

The four members of the Bloods sentenced are:

Talasha “First Lady Red” Willis 31 of Flint, sentenced to 100 months in federal prison

Kimberly “Boss Lady Red” Perryman, 34 of Mt. Morris, sentenced to 80 months in federal prison

Alina “Mimi Red” White, 23 of Flint, sentenced to 36 months in federal prison

Doniel “50” Heard, 38 of Canton, sentenced to 240 months in federal prison

According to a release from the US Attorney's Office, Heard, Willis, Perryman, and White appeared before United States District Judge Linda V. Parker and pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Additionally, Willis pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery.

The nature of the crime

According to court documents, the group believed that the 15-year-old boy had disrespected two fellow gang members. As a result, they kicked and stomped the 15-year old boy. They then beat him with a broomstick and robbed him, then Perryman, Willis, and White held the boy down while Heard used a large knife to carve the name of the local Bloods set, “MOB 662,” into the boy’s chest.

Punishment

The case was investigated by Genesee Township police with help from special agents from the FBI. Acting US Attorney Saima S. Mohsin says her department is committed to bringing swift punishment for these types of crimes.

“This brutal and senseless act of violence on a 15-year old boy by gang members is appalling, and it is precisely the type of crime that we are committed to rooting out,” Mohsin said. “We intend to bring the full force of federal law upon gang members who are harming our youth and destroying our communities.”

17 Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since January 1, 2021 17 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021