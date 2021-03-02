Flint River Fisherman Catches a Boot with Foot Still Inside

I can't imagine fishing when all of a sudden, I feel a tug on my rod and as I reel in my catch I discover I caught a boot with a partially decomposed foot still inside. That exact scenario was reality for a fisherman that was recently fishing in the Flint River in Saginaw County.

The discovery happened just before 7 pm on Friday when a couple of friends were fishing in the Flint River which stretches into Taymouth Township, in the southeast part of Saginaw County. They literally pulled a boot with a foot still inside out of the river.

According to ABC12, a Saginaw County Sheriff deputy arrived and confirmed that a boot, also described as a work shoe, was snared by one of the fishermen and there were was a foot inside that had not fully decomposed.

The boot and foot are currently being examined at the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science of Medicine. There's a lot of info that needs to be figured out including the gender, ethnicity and age of the person and how long the foot was in the water.

The whole thing is a big mystery right now but investigators are taking the proper steps to try and figure out who the foot belonged to.

There was a search around the area for other body parts but nothing was found.

I can't even imagine the story behind how this boot and foot ended up in the Flint River.

