Former Albion Pharmacists Receive Federal Sentences

Two former pharmacists who owned a business in Albion were sentenced to federal prison after guilty pleas on drug trafficking and healthcare fraud charges.

71-year-old John Shedd of Albion and 64-year-old Terry Tooley of Spring Arbor pleaded guilty to those charges earlier this year and received their sentences September 5th in US District Court in Grand Rapids. Both men will spend 15 months in prison followed by two years of parole.

They owned Parks Drug Store in Albion, where authorities say that 50,000 doses of methadone were filled without any medical reason.

Dr. Horace Davis of Albion had prescribed the medication, with over 50 prescriptions per day from May of 2012 to May of 2013. Davis was sentenced to federal drug trafficking and healthcare fraud charges in 2017.