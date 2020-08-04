Former MSU Gymnastics Coach Klages Sentenced

Former Michigan State women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was sentenced on Tuesday morning in Ingham County Circuit Court.

The former Big Ten Coach of the Year (pictured, right) was convicted earlier this year of lying to police during the long investigation into the sexual assault charges against former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Klages was sentenced to 90 days in prison and 18 months of probation. She says she didn't know about Nassar's abuse until 2016. But several of Nassar's victims say that not only did Klages know about it, she did nothing to stop it.

Nassar is currently serving multiple life sentences for all of his convictions involving child pornography and sexual assault.