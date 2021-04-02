Pride & Country Historic Village and What’s Left of Frankentrost

In 1845, twenty-two Bavarian families were sent to America in order to establish a Lutheran settlement. This is where they wound up, at 77 cents an acre.

Originally called "Trostville", it currently sits eight miles a tad northwest of Frankenmuth in Saginaw County. It was officially founded in 1847 and became a station on the Michigan Central Railroad.

The town was doing very well. It had a creamery, general store, schoolhouse, cider mill, church, cheese factory, post office, hotel, wagon shop, and other businesses. Now they are ALL GONE except for the church and the schoolhouse, which is now used as a legion hall. For a brief period, the village was also referred to as 'Kulmbach P.O.'.

Just west of Frankentrost was a crossroads which became a stagecoach stop around 1869, with an inn and saloon. This old stagecoach stop is currently called Pride & Country Village, an attraction with old structures renovated and made into shops: an old schoolhouse, farmhouse, mill, barn, and more.

There's not much left to see in Frankentrost, except for a cool old church, the former schoolhouse, and many homes. But about 2½ miles to the west is Pride & Country Village, which is worth the trip.

If your roadtrip takes you through Saginaw County, check these two little countryside places out. Guaranteed you'll drive away with either food, gifts, phortos, or souvenirs.

