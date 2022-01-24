Free Job Training Education At KCC

Kellogg Community College has yet another no-cost, job training program. In a press release on Monday, KCC is reminding applicants of a manufacturing job training program beginning in March, offered at no cost for Battle Creek residents who meet income guidelines.

The program is one of many, free and cost-effective options for prospective students. Michigan residents age 25 and older who don’t yet have a college degree are eligible for free tuition to complete an associate degree or a skill certificate program at Kellogg Community College through the state’s new Michigan Reconnect program.

The College’s next Kellogg Advanced Manufacturing Assembly (KAMA) training program will run for six weeks, running March 14 through May 3rd. The free job training is a part of KCC’s Innovative Accelerated Credentialed Training (iACT) initiative, which offers short, accelerated training programs to prepare today’s workforce for a variety of employment needs.

Training will run from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at KCC’s Regional Manufacturing Technology Center campus, 405 Hill Brady Road, Battle Creek.

Program enhancements include:

Financial Incentive Awards for course credit completion

Free laptop computer to allow for online learning

Supportive services to remove barriers

Career Coach wraparound services

Connections with local employers

Graduates are eligible for iACT Next Step Scholarships to pursue an associate degree or additional industry specific certifications

Individuals interested in participating in the KAMA Program offered via KCC’s iACT initiative must contact KCC at 269-565-2828 by 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Information about the program is also available online at kellogg.edu/iact.