Rare Frontier City, Michigan Souvenir Record

Frontier City has been shut down since 1974. It opened in 1960 and only lasted 14 years…but that was long enough to instill some fond memories for the kids who visited.

Okay, they aren’t kids anymore, but that doesn’t matter.

During the height of Frontier City’s popularity, someone had the idea to put out a promotional record for visitors. North Lake Productions in Otter Lake produced & released the record in 1965. It’s ten minutes that describe all to see and do in Frontier City, narrated by some guy that sounds like an old west sodbuster, stating “this is yer dyna-sonic souvenir of Frontier City!”

Any of you have a copy of this?

Take a look at some photos below, and then listen to the record itself!

Read more about frontier City HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

FRONTIER CITY 1

FRONTIER CITY 2

FRONTIER CITY 3